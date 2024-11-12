Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.