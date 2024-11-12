Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VONG stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $102.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

