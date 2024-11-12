Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $294.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.31 and a 12 month high of $294.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

