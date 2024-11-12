Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201,437 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $36,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

