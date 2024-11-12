Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

