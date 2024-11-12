Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 368,596 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

