Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $220.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.10 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.