Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.75 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

