Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 225,104 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

