Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

