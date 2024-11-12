Versor Investments LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

