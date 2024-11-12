Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,313 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $161.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.