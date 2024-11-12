Versor Investments LP Sells 2,247 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

