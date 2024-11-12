Versor Investments LP Sells 9,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after acquiring an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,683,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

