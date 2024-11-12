Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,866,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $998,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

