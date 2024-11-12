Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

