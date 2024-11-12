Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

