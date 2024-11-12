Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $679.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

