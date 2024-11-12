Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $911,000 Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after buying an additional 684,369 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after buying an additional 282,942 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4,951.9% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 239,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,040,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 235,742 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

