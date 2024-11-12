Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $378.25 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $378,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.67. The company had a trading volume of 245,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,847. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

