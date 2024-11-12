Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $479.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $479,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 565,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

