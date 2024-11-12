Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 158,430 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $430,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.10.

ARE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 130,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,961. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

