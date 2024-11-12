Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,670. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 106.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 58,458 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 175,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.