Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 205,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,452. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

