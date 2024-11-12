Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.04. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 8.78 and a 12 month high of 13.92.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.