Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.04. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 8.78 and a 12 month high of 13.92.
Volkswagen Company Profile
