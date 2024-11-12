VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 66.9% in October

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSME traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

About VS MEDIA

See Also

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

