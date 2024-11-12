VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 66.9% in October

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ VSME traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.79.
About VS MEDIA
