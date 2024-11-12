Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $274.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $292.04 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

