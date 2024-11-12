Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$260.96 and last traded at C$260.16, with a volume of 56826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$258.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$205.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,091. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
