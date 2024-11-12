Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,336 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,228.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,241.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

