Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $204.58 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

