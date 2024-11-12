Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 350.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 3.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $189,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.7% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 90.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

