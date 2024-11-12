WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,051 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 61,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBP opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.16. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.