WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.51.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

