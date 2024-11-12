WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $265,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,323.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

