WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 155.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $396.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

