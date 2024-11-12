WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $833.29 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $791.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $869.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

