WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $151.31 and a one year high of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

