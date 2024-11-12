WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEPT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

