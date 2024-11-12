WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $7.62 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $3,879,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,302 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $654.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

