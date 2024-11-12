WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,073,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,218.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 234,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

