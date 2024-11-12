WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 178,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Price Performance

Shares of AUGM opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54.

