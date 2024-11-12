WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

