WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

