WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 1,033.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,191 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FLBL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

