WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at $252,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Performance
Shares of ZSEP stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82.
