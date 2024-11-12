WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day moving average of $553.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $440.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

