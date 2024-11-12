Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2024 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Wayfair Trading Up 3.7 %

Wayfair stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,668,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Get Wayfair Inc alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,248. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $438,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 74.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.