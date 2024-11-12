Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) recently:

11/1/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/14/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.