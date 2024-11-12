West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Douglas R. Gulling Sells 4,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,539.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,939. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $404.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTBA. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

