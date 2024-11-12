What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for MBIA Q1 Earnings?

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MBIA in a research report issued on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MBIA’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MBIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $4.65 on Monday. MBIA has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

